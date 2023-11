Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram just a while ago and dropped a super sizzling picture with his darling wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, and called her his pride. The Farzi actor is head over heels in love with his wife, and he is the true blue example of how arranged marriages still exist and bring wonders into your life. Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in his complete new-look, while our eyes were fixed on Mira Rajput. What a beauty she is. The star's wife looked ultra-glam in an off-shoulder green and black gown. And just look at these lovebirds—how beautifully they are tugged into each other’s arms. Also Read - Pushpa 2 actor Fahadh Faasil to Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor: Celeb couples with a shocking age gap

As Shahid Kapoor dropped this super hot picture with wife Mira and called her his pride, the star wife was soon to react and call him her joy. Their PDA often leaves fans swooning and how. Mira is the person who brought Shahid Kapoor’s life back on track after his miserable relationships with the beauties in Bollywood.

Shahid Kapoor's marriage to Mira changed his life.

Shahid Kapoor spoke about his happy marriage life recently with Mira, where he said that marriage is about a woman fixing a man. He was massively slammed by the netizens, and they called him Kabir Singh Part 2. "I hope she likes some avatar of mine. But you know, recently I told Mira, I finally have figured this out that this entire marriage thing is just about one thing you know. It's that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him. So the rest of this life is going to be a journey of being fixed and becoming a decent person. That pretty much is what life is about". On the professional front Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next romantic film, along with Kriti Sanon.