Shahid Kapoor expresses grief on Sidhu Moose Wala’s death; netizens slam him, 'You don’t look sad at all’

Sidhu Moose Wala has gone too soon. His family, friends, and fans will never get over his death. The last rites of the legendary singer showed some heartbreaking images of his inconsolable parents that left an ache in everyone's heart who watched it. While the entire nation is mourning the death of the singer and expressing their deep grief, Bollywood celebs right from Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal and more too shared their condolences to his family. Also Read - KK dies at 53: Emraan Hashmi trends as fans celebrate his songs sung by the late singer; actor says, 'They don't make them like him anymore'

Last night was present at an event and he was asked about Sidhu Moose Wala's death. He expressed his sadness over the death of the singer. However, netizens didn't like the way he expressed his grief and have been trolling him for the same. Many slammed him for his smiling face and questioned do you express sadness in this way? Also Read - KK dies at 53: R Madhavan mourns demise of his Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana singer; says, 'I lost my voice'

Shahid Kapoor gets slammed for expressing his sadness on Sidhu Moose Wala's death Also Read - KK at 53, Sidhu Moose Wala at 28, Sidharth Shukla at 40 and more shocking celeb deaths that left everyone NUMB

One user slammed him and wrote, " Tbh You only miss people with whom you've created memories.. Shahid never even met Sidhu so stop saying he's not sad blah blah blah I bet after 15 days many of u will forget about him...so stop spreading toxicity here that he doesn't look sad and all..." Another user questioned, " he's sad? can't see in his face". One more user commented, " Ye kya kuch bhi ......... Iski shkl dekh kr lg hi ni rha ki ye sad hai bhncho kisi se jabrdasti kyu puch rhe ho ise koi mtlb ni hai".

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 and this left the nation shell shocked. The killing of Sidhu was an eye-opener in Punjab and it raised many questions about the security of budding singers. Mike Singh is one of his interactions had revealed that two of these budding singers in Punjab often get death threats and are demanded ransom due to they earn a lot with their concerts.

Mika even receive that Sidhu Moose Wala who was in Mumbai a week before his death had expressed him unsafe in Punjab to him. And even added that he feels safe in Mumbai as there is no constant staring at him in this city.