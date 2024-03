While many hated the film, there is no denying that Kabir Singh did a lot for the career of Shahid Kapoor. It made close to Rs 300 crores at the box office i 2019, and had the highest ROI for a movie that year. We know that it was a Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. Animal maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga made the remake of the Telugu blockbuster, and cemented a smashing entry for himself in Bollywood. Shahid Kapoor delivered one of his best acts in Kabir Singh. The role got him a lot of hate but there is no denying that his performance was top-notch in every frame of the film. Also Read - Ashwatthama The Saga Continues: Shahid Kapoor to play the warrior from Mahabharata after Vicky Kaushal movie falls flat

Shahid Kapoor kisses Vijay Deverakonda at Amazon Prime Video event

At the Amazon Prime Video event, Shahid Kapoor kissed Vijay Deverakonda on the cheeks. He said he was thankful to him. Shahid Kapoor said that if Deverakonda was not there, then no one would make Arjun Reddy. And if there was no Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh would not have been made at all. He said he owed him a lot. He said, "So I love you. Mujhe tu bhaut pasand hai." This admiration and love should end all the debate on who did a better version of the character in the fans.

Shahid Kapoor makes big announcement on Ashwatthama

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Entertainment have announced Ashwatthama today. The film will be directed by Sachin Ravi. The film inspired by the life of the immortal hero will be set in the modern era. It will be an action flick where he comes as a saviour of humanity. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur will be seen in Family Star that comes in theatres on April 5, 2024.