Shahid Kapoor is right now facing massive criticism for his statement where he talks about how marriage has fixed his life and that after Mira, his life is on track. In his conversation about keeping the house set, he mentioned that when Mira entered his house, there was only one plate and two spoons, as he had recently shifted to the new house, and Mira fixed the entire house, which he could never imagine doing. But this statement by the actor didn't place well among the netizens, and they have been strongly slamming him and comparing him to his characters, Kabir Singh and the real part two version of it. Shahid said, " She said we don't even have a set. What if guests come? How do you serve people? I said, 'I don't know, we order out.' He further added," It is a house that is made for the family, and so both of us have worked towards it.".

Shahid Kapoor slammed for his statement and gets called Kabir Singh 2.

In his interview with Film Companion, Shahid Kapoor spoke about how marriage is about women fixing men. This entire marriage thing is about one thing: that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him. So the rest of his life is going to be a journey of him getting fixed and becoming a decent person. That's pretty much what life is about."

The netizens are wondering and taking digs at his point of view; one user mentioned, "I agree that you played Kabir Singh, but you don't have to continue behaving like that, bro". While another user said,"Hmm, usne Kabir Singh okay kiya hai kyunki woh Aisa hi hai". Another user slammed him and said," This is what women are for? To fix men? Manchild". There are more nasty comments for the actor, while his fans come to his defence. Earlier too, Shahid Kapoor was baldly trolled for his statement over marriage about how he fell in love with Mira after she got pregnant when they both appeared together on 's show.