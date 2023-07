Shahid Kapoor has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with powerful performances in films like Haider, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, Jersey, and Bloody Daddy. Despite being the son of veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, Shahid is a self-made star. This comes not from us, but from the actor himself. In a recent interview, the Frazi actor claimed that he wanted to make it big in the film industry, all by himself, without anyone associating him with Pankaj Kapoor’s son. It was a promise he made to his mother Neelima Azeem, to prove his ‘loyalty’ to her. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Kapoor to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Top 10 celebrity couples who made jaws drop with their passionate lip locks

Shahid Kapoor on being Pankaj Kapoor’s son

In an interaction with Mid-Day, Shahid Kapoor revealed that barring a few, nobody was aware that he was Pankaj Kapoor's son, during the initial days of his career. "I was very proud that I was doing it without really being known as an established actor's kid or actually calling people who your father has worked with because that kind of gives you in. None of that happened with me," said the actor.

Shahid Kapoor on being loyal to mother Neelima Azeem

Citing the reason for not saying anyone that he was the son of Pankaj Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor added that it was because of his mother Neelima Azeem. For the uninitiated, Pankaj Kapoor divorced Neelima in 1984, following which Shahid used to live with his mother. "I was living with my mom, I was very loyal," he shared. Although the actor added that he shared a great equation with his father, he was not willing to flourish in his career under the shadow of Pankaj Kapoor's identity.

Shahid Kapoor has fewer interactions with Pankaj Kapoor

In the same interview, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he had fewer interactions with Pankaj Kapoor as a kid since his father lived in Mumbai. Only after he and his mother shifted to Mumbai, when he was 10 years old that the father-son distance was reduced and they found their groove. After his divorce from Neelima Azeem, Pankaj Kapoor remarried actress Supriya Pathak. The couple have two kids together, Ruhaan and Sana Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor upcoming films

Shahid Kapoor shared screen space with Pankaj Kapoor in three films, namely Mausam, Jersey, and Shaandaar. Shahid has a couple of untitled projects lined up in his kitty. He has joined hands with director Dinesh Vijan alongside Kriti Sanon and has also collaborated with Anees Bazmee for a comedy flick, opposite Rashmika Mandanna.