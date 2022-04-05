starrer Jersey (Hindi) and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 (releasing in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam) are all set to release on 14th April 2022. And Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast (releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam) will hit the big screens on 13th April 2022. All three films are quite huge and this clash can affect the business of the movies. While Yash a few days ago spoke about the box office clash, recently Shahid opened up about it. The Jersey actor recently launched the second trailer of the film, and promotions are going on in full swing. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat opts out of Dance Deewane Junior mentors panel for Rohit Shetty's show

While talking to CNN-News 18 about not getting a solo release, Shahid said, "The fact that we're releasing means that we feel it's a good time to release. Otherwise, we wouldn't have. The fact that they are releasing, feels like a good time for them. So, I guess, if you put the two things together there is enough space for different movies." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR SPOILER: Aarohi's accident secret EXPOSED; will AbhiRa let her go scot-free?

He further said, "I'm a huge Vijay fan and I love his movies. He's a great dancer and I have a soft spot for good dancing. I'm sure Beast is going to be a fantastic film but that is slightly for a different market. I don't think there's that much overlapping happening there.” Also Read - Will Smith to take a break from acting after severe backlash following Chris Rock Oscars 2022 slapgate?

"KGF 2 is a sequel to a film that people have really loved. So wishing Rocky Bhai all the best. It's a different genre, a big action, edgy kind of film and ours is an emotional sports film with family and a message. So, I think we all have our own space and it's a great day. There are four holidays and there's enough space in theatres for all the films and all of them should do well. It's a great thing that big films are coming together. We should look at it in a positive manner,” the actor added.

Well, it will surely be interesting to see which movie will win this box office race.