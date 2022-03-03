Shahid Kapoor pens a heartfelt 'bidaai' note for his little sister Sanah Kapur on her wedding with Mayank Pahwa

and 's daughter Sanah Kapur has tied the knot with and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank Pahwa in Mahabaleshwar in the presence of their respective family members and close friends. And penned a heartfelt bidaai note for his little sister Sanah Kapur on Instagram. Also Read - Did Ananya Panday just confirm her relationship with Ishaan Khatter?

Sharing a smiling picture with Sanah from the wedding, Shahid wrote, "How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always …" While Shahid looked dapper in a black traditional kurta, Sanah looked gorgeous in a red bridal lehenga. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor gives sister Sanah Kapur a tight hug at her wedding ceremony; Mira Rajput is all smiles [View Pics]

Shahid's wife Mira Rajput-Kapoor also took to Instagram to congratulate Sanah and Mayank on their big day. Sharing two pictures of Sanah from the wedding, Mira wrote, "In a garden of love, there was magic. Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank ? wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day." She also shared a picture with Shahid wherein she was looking elegant in a white saree. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur is getting married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank today

Sanah too shared the first pictures after taking wedding vows with Mayank and dropped a heart emoji as the caption.

The sangeet and mehendi ceremonies had taken place on Monday. , wife and their son and actor were also among the attendees.