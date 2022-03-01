Shahid Kapoor pockets Rs 38 crore for Ali Abbas Zafar's action film; more than double of his fee for Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor is on a roll. The actor who turned 41 recently has become the proud owner of a Mercedes-Maybach too. Earlier, news came out that Shahid Kapoor had agreed to undergo a fee cut to ensure that Jersey gets a release at the cinema halls. The actor kept his word and his film is ready to release on April 14, 2022. Shahid Kapoor is getting Rs 31 crore for the drama with a sports backdrop. It seems he slashed a part of the fee to ensure that the producers' losses are minimized. Now, Bollywood Hungama has reported that Shahid Kapoor has increased his fees yet again. You will be shocked to know the amount he is charging for his upcoming action flick with Ali Abbas Zafar. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Rakul Preet Singh and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

It seems Shahid Kapoor has increased his price continuously after Kabir Singh. The portal said that Shahid Kapoor is confident of Jersey being a blockbuster and has charged 25 % more in his next movie. It seems he pocketed Rs 31 crore for Jersey and he is getting Rs 38 crore for his film with Ali Abbas Zafar. It is going to be an action film. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "This is around 25% more than Jersey and more than twice of what he had fetched for the game changer, Kabir Singh. He is in-fact, adopting the route of letting his work talk for his worth."

Shahid Kapoor has been increasing his fee after every success. It seems he is flexible about taking a cut if the last film does not work. As per Bollywood Hungama, he has adopted a dynamic pricing strategy that he believes will work. He is super confident of his upcoming two films. It seems he will sign the biopic on Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj soon.