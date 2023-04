Throwback photos or videos are like a treasure from a shelved album. It comes with flashbacks of several memories and is always a treat to watch. One single photo carries a lot of recollections that we can relish from the past. In our Throwback Tuesday section, we are talking about Shahid Kapoor’s picture with Arjit Singh dating back to 2005. Guess how young the phenomenal singer would be. The picture came to the limelight on Arjit Singh’s 36th birthday and fans are simply in love with it. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill to Arjit Singh: Celebs who went from being in Salman Khan's good books to bad

The picture in question is from the singing reality show Fame Gurukul 2005. Shahid Kapoor visited the set of the Sony Entertainment show to promote one of his films that released in the same year. In the picture, we see Fame Gurukul contestants including Arjit Singh filled with joy and excitement as they get to meet and click with . The chocolate boy of that time sported a black shirt with jeans and posed with the talented stars. The picture took fans into nostalgia bringing back memories. Little did he know then that he would sing for the actor in his movies. 's song Bekhayali in the voice of Arjit can be played on repeat and one won't get bored of it.

That young boy in the background is today's sensation superstar in the music industry. Arjit seems to be extremely excited to get clicked with then's budding star Shahid Kapoor. He was 18 years old when participated in Fame Gurukul. He did secure the sixth position but is one of the most popular singers in the Hindi film industry. He is associated with every other song and is roped for almost every film. It wouldn't be wrong to say every Hindi movie is incomplete without the Arjit Singh song. He has delivered some soulful, melodious even peppy track numbers.

He has given several hit songs since beginning his official singing career in 2011. His talent was recognized by the audience until was released. He lent his melodic voice to Tum Hi Ho which turned out to be a romantic anthem of that time. His song Kesariya from ranks in the top chartbusters now. Arjit also sang ’s hit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan which has ruled the nation.