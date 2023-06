, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming project Bloody Daddy, has completed 20 years in the showbiz world. Reflecting upon his career and the films he did, Shahid Kapoor in a recent interview spoke about his only collaboration with director , for the film . Featuring Shahid Kapoor and in the lead, the 2006 romantic drama still remains one of the most-loved films in Hindi cinema. Vivah was a big hit back in that time, it also attracted a new generation of fans all thanks to the memes on social media. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor reveals what he wants to steal from ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor revealed that because he was a big city kid, most of the time he was completely clueless about the world that the filmmaker was trying to create. "Half the time, I used to be like 'What am I doing? What is happening? What is going on? I was a big-city kid. I wasn't getting half the things that were happening. I was like jal (water)? What is this? And then we were doing songs which were sung in an older man's voice. I was wondering how I will do this?" Shahid told Radio Nasha. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor calls shooting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Taal the worst and the best day of his life

But because he had huge respect for Sooraj Barjatya as a director, he decided to follow everything the filmmaker said. "I just followed it. I said, 'You tell me what to do and I'll do it.' He would tell me 'Trust me Shahid, just do this' and I did. I did it with all my honesty," the actor said. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's 'fixing mess' to Ranbir Kapoor calling Alia Bhatt 'Dal Chawal' - Bollywood actors who raised eyebrows with their comments on marriage

Shahid Kapoor recalled that "a lot of cinema that was doing well was that front-footed college, young, Dharma and Yash Raj” back in 2006, when Vivah was released. And, the film was completely the reverse of the cinema trend at that time. The actor said that Sooraj made a "very conservative film” which targeted a very core audience, who weren’t addressed for the longest period of time, and he knew that it was his comfort zone.

Shahid Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his film, Bloody Daddy, which is directed by . It is slated to be released on June 9 on JioCinema.