Shahid Kapoor REVEALS being intimidated by…: 'I’d done nothing…’

The trailer of O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri, was unveiled on January 21 at an event in Mumbai. The star cast of the film and director Vishal Bhardwaj opened up about the romantic thriller and shared their experiences working together. The filmmaker shared that there is a lot of hard work put into this movie. While Vishal called Shahid one of the finest actors, the star, on the other hand, shared that he was intimidated before working with Bhardwaj. Shahid also revealed the reason behind his intimidation and stated that the filmmaker had earlier worked with some of the finest actors in the film industry. He called himself fortunate enough to be part of Vishal Bhardwaj’s filmography.

Shahid Kapoor talks about working with Vishal Bhardwaj

At the event, Shahid said, “It's always a very adventurous and crazy journey when we work together. He and my dad (veteran actor Pankaj Kapur) have done iconic work together. So, for me, when I got to work with Vishal sir for the first time, I was very intimidated because he had worked with the best actors. I remember asking him why he chose me for the role in Kaminey as I felt I had done nothing to achieve that. So I feel fortunate to be a part of his filmography. I'm thankful he called me after 7-8 years of us not having worked together.”

Vishal Bhardwaj on O’Romeo

The filmmaker said, “I had been trying to make this film for the past 1 years, and I’ve never put in as much effort into any other project as I did for this one. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. I had written the foreword for the book, and that’s where the journey of this film truly began.”

Vishal Bhardwaj on Shahid Kapoor

Vishal added, “Shahid, if not the finest, is certainly one of the finest actors of his generation. The depth of his performances is something he has inherited from his parents. That said, we are both quite difficult to work with, and honestly, we deserve National Film Awards just for managing to do four films together. Our pairing has now become established. We do have our disagreements, but whenever we come together, magic is created.”

O’Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar and Gourav Sharma in key roles. Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial has been backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. O’Romeo is slated to be released in theatres on February 13.

