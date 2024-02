Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon. The handsome hunk dominated the OTT space with his last two OTT releases namely Bloody Daddy and Farzi. Well, Shahid won millions of hearts with his performances in his OTT debut and people appreciated his digital presence. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shahid Kapoor spoke his heart out about meeting people's expectations and how he wanted to be part of that journey. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor Shahid Kapoor reveals the reason behind his fights with Mira Rajput and it's relatable

Shahid said that a lot of people around asked why was he getting into OTT as he is a mainstream actor. He did Kabir Singh and COVID happened later. Shahid revealed how he wanted to do Farzi and he got the result more than what they expected. Shahid also acknowledged the love and support he received from the fans and was on cloud nine. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya title track out: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's unmatched energy will get you grooving instantly [Watch]

Shahid said that the goal is never to disappoint the audience by falling short of their expectations but instead striving to meet and exceed their expectations is a constant endeavor. He said that this is the one thing that he tries to do for the directors as an actor and as an actor for his audience. He said that for him this is quite exciting. Also Read - 6 years of Padmaavat – a cinematic masterpiece by Sanjay Leela Bhansali!

On the work front, Shahid's film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will be released on February 9 and also stars Dharmendra in the main role. The film is directed by Amit Joshi. Shahid also has Deva in his pipeline with Pooja Hegde and the movie will be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra 2024.