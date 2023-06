Shahid Kapoor, who is all set for his next release, In his recent conversation with the media, Bloody Daddy revealed that he doesn't let his kids watch his films much as it’s not appropriate for their age, but yes, they have managed to watch this one film, and it’s Jab We Met, which was a game changer in his career because he played this lover boy, Aditya Kashyap, who turned out to be a dream man for every girl after the super success of the film. Shahid Kapoor was asked about his star image and if his kids have watched his film as they are grown-up toddlers and if now they have started watching him, to which Shahid very humbly said," They haven't watched much of my film, but yes, their first film was Jab We Met, and Mira wanted to watch them because that's the first film where I am not hitting people or something". Also Read - Bloody Daddy: Ronit Roy opens up on debate over Shahid Kapoor starrer OTT release, 'The brief that I got said...' [Exclusive]

Shahid Kapoor has a little bit of action in most of his films, but it's only in Jab We Met where he plays the roles of a proper lover boy and a businessman and wins millions of hearts. Shahid Kapoor, who has had a super successful run with his debut on OTT as Farzi was a massive hit, is now all set for his next release, Bloody Daddy, and the fans are going gaga over his action avatar as they got reminded of from Scarface. The film is slated to release on June 7 and will be available on OTT, Jio Cinemas, Fans have declared the film a blockbuster already.

There are reports that Shahid Kapoor charges a whopping amount of rupees 40 crore for Bloody Daddy, and at the trailer launch of the film, the actor was even asked about the same, to which the filmmaker joked and claimed he charged more. While he said he wishes he could have gotten this much money, the actor deserves it.