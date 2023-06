Shahid Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming movie Bloody Daddy. The actor has dominated headlines talking about his married life as well as the professional front. Shahid Kapoor is known for speaking up his mind without being trolled. In a recent interview, the actor shared one thing that he would like to steal from his ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone. He also shared the names of South stars he would like to work with in the near future. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor calls shooting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Taal the worst and the best day of his life

During an interview with an entertainment portal, played a rapid-fire round. He asked to list one thing that he would want to steal from celebrities. When asked about who happened to be his ex-girlfriend actor said her superstar quality. He stated, “She always had a superstar quality, right from her first film, that was special about her.” Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan dated each other for a long time, unfortunately, things didn’t work out and they had an ugly breakup. The actor has now mentioned that he would like to steal his ex-girlfriend’s superstar quality. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's 'fixing mess' to Ranbir Kapoor calling Alia Bhatt 'Dal Chawal' - Bollywood actors who raised eyebrows with their comments on marriage

When asked about , the Jersey actor said he would like to steal her eyes. He said, “Her eyes, she has got these big, beautiful, expressive eyes. It is really good for an actor.” Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone shared the screen together in ’s Padmaavat. This was the first time they collaborated on a work and since then they have never featured together again in a movie. Shahid Kapoor wants to steal his co-actor Deepika Padukone’s eyes. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor hates his Padmaavat character, Katrina Kaif wants to erase Boom memory; celebs and their regrets

In the same interview the Jersey actor was asked about South stars he would like to work with. For his digital debut Farzi, the actor collaborated with and Raashii Khanna. Shahid Kapoor named Shahid chose , , and for action movies. Talking about female stars he said, “ and Rashmika Mandanna, I would love to work with. is such a great actor, I would love to collaborate with her if I get a chance.” For the unversed, the actor has already signed a movie with Rashmika Mandanna to be directed by .

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Bloddy Daddy alongside Diana Penty, , and . ’s action movie is set to release on Jio cinemas on 9th June. Next in the pipeline, he has untitled ’s movie with .