Shahid Kapoor has been impressing everyone with his versatility these days. He has been taking up impressive subjects in the last couple of years and showcasing his talent, much to the happiness of fans and critics. Would there be any role that Shahid would like to differently? Why yes! Shahid Kapoor has revealed that he would like to replay his character from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat. Shahid says he disliked himself in the movie. Read on to know why...

Shahid Kapoor says he disliked himself in Padmaavat

While talking to an entertainment news portal online, Shahid Kapoor was asked if he could go back in time and replay any character from any movie starring himself. Shahid, at first shares that he would be happy to try most of them. But when prodded, Shahid names Padmaavat. Shahid adds that he did not like himself. "I was too uptight," claims Shahid Kapoor. He shares he did not bring out other elements of his personality and got stuck in a different head space. The actor shares that he is being candid and maybe other people liked it but he could have essayed it differently. Shahid Kapoor essayed the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh to Deepika Padukone's Padmaavati. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, played the role of Alauddin Khilji, the lead antagonist.

Watch the video of Shahid Kapoor sharing the role he would replay here:



In the same interview, Shahid reveals how he felt lonely at the age of 33-34 and wanted to have someone in his life. He recalls coming home after winning awards to his dog and no one else. He did not like that life. He was happy and single and doing great in his career but he was lonely. He wanted a companion and that's how the arranged marriage with Mira Rajput happened. How sweet is this confession and how brave is the one above.

Shahid Kapoor work front

Meanwhile, on his professional front right now, he has Bloody Daddy, releasing on June 9. It is an action film debut of the actor. Bloody Daddy is releasing on Jio Cinemas. He also has an untitled film in the pipeline. He was last seen in Jersey.