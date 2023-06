Shahid Kapoor, who will be next seen in Bloody Daddy, recently talked about the 'N' word debate (as in nepotism). He gave a befitting reply to people who think that he got it very easy just because of his parents, veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem. Calling himself a “self-made” guy, the actor stated how both he and his father were “proud people” to seek help. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor reveals his kids watched Jab We Met as their first film because Mira Rajput wanted; here’s why

"I'm one of those self-made guys who people think, because his papa was an actor, got it easy or something. I get very upset with that because I'm like, 'hey guys, you don't know my struggle'," Shahid told Bollywood Bubble.

"Struggled My Way Up": Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor revealed that he struggled his way up as his father Pankaj Kapur never helped him with his career because he was “a proud man.” The actor also mentioned that he always lived with his mother.

“Just because my father was Pankaj Kapur doesn’t mean I had it easy because I didn’t even live with him. I lived with my mom. He is also a very proud man. He would never say I will call this person and go meet him. He was not like that,” Shahid said. He also added how he himself was “too proud” to ask his father for any support.

Recalling how he has struggled his way up, the actor added “it has been 20 years of a lot of work. And that is just acting. Before that it was a five-year journey from the age of 16 or 17.”

Actors Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem separated when Shahid was just three years old. Shahid didn’t always have the best relationship with his dad, but with time it became better. The two have worked together in two movies – Shaandaar (2015) and Jersey (2022).

Neliima went to tie the knot with Rajesh Khattar, with whom she has a son, Ishaan Khattar. However, the couple parted ways after 11 years in 2001.

Pankaj Kapur is married to actress Supriya Pathak.