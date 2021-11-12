After delivering monstrous box office hits with in the form of , and , director has teamed up with for his upcoming biggie, which is expected to be high on action. The film has went floors today in UAE. Announcing the project, Shahid Kapoor shared a pic, where he is twinning in black with the filmmaker and wrote, "Blood?... Crime ... And lots of action... Here we go ... @aliabbaszafar better get your game face on!" On the other hand, Ali posted the same image and tweeted, "Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor …..are you ready for a crazy , quirky , mad ride of guns & gangs." As per the reports, the film is said to be the adaptation of 2011 French film Nuit Blanche, where Shahid will play the role of a cop and will chase the drug lords across the city. The film is presented by Jio Studios. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif leave Mumbai for a two month schedule of the mega action entertainer; fan says 'Thank God you're not engaged Salman Katrina ONLY'

Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor …..are you ready for a crazy , quirky , mad ride of guns & gangs ? pic.twitter.com/Ibj7YtrpQ5 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) November 12, 2021

Blood?... Crime ... And lots of action... Here we go ... @aliabbaszafar better get your game face on! pic.twitter.com/yM3nLppY6A — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) November 12, 2021

Meanwhile Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Jersey, which is the remake of a Telugu movie of the same name featuring Nani, and Shraddha Srinath in key roles. It is directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri (who also directed the original one) and produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The film also features and in key roles. The original film starred Nani, Sathyaraj and Shradhha Srinath in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 31.

So, are you excited for this collaboration?