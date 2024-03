Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have made some amazing movies together. The duo have been loved and now fans were eagerly waiting for Salman Khan's collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya for Prem Ki Shaadi. Who can ever forget Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's films Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath Saath Hain and more? These movies still hold a special place in the hearts of the audience and they created magic on-screens. Now, everyone has been waiting for this magic to happen again with their collaboration. Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya had confirmed that he is all set to direct Prem Ki Shaadi with Tiger 3 star Salman. Also Read - Nita Ambani in neckpiece worth Rs 400 crore to Deepika Padukone in sweet choker: The Emerald fever takes over Jamnagar

But now, some issues are not letting the film come out. As per reports, the film was all set to go on the floors this year, but Salman and Sooraj have called it quits. It was earlier reported by Mid-day that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya had many disagreements and decided to shelve the film. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 21: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's film remains unstoppable as it enters 4th week with a bang

Sooraj Barjatya to cast Shahid Kapoor instead of Salman Khan?

However, Sooraj Barjatya is keen on making the film and he would cast another actor. As per the latest reports in Peepingmoon, Sooraj Barjatya is casting young actors and he had decided to rope in Shahid Kapoor. The source close to the portal said that Sooraj Barjatya is now tweaking the script and has toned down the age of the lead character.

The source added, "When Salman left the movie, he immediately approached Shahid, who also played the role of ‘Prem’ in his 2006 romantic drama, Vivah. Both have met multiple times, and their conversations thus far point to the possibility of their reunion after 18 years."

Sooraj Barjatya is hopeful that the film will happen with Shahid as the actor has also shown interest. But Shahid Kapoor has not given the final nod. Sooraj Barjatya is looking for an actor who could reflect the innocence required for the character, and Shahid Kapoor was an instant choice.

Shahid Kapoor to give a nod by the end of this month?

Shahid Kapoor will reportedly give his final nod by the end of this month and the shooting would begin soon in 2024. Shahid recently impressed everyone with his performance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon.