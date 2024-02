Shahid Kapoor is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. He has always proved that he can do any kind of role easily. Shahid is currently awaiting the release of his film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He will be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in the movie which is releasing on February 9. As per reports, the actor has already bagged another new movie. Well, there is no confirmation about the same. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon indulge in fun banter with robot Sophia [Watch Video]

Shahid Kapoor to play the lead in a movie based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

But reports in Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor is in talks for a film directed by OMG 2 fame Amit Rai. They are all set to collaborate for a historical film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Amit Rai has always loved these kind of subjects. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya star Shahid Kapoor comments on viral deepfake videos; 'We are pushing blame on AI but...'

His story and vision has impressed the producers and the talks about the casting has started. And as per reports, Shahid Kapoor's name has come up without any second thoughts. It is also being said that even Shahid Kapoor has expressed his excitement for the project and has agreed to do it.

However, the announcements about the same will be made once a top studio aligns with the film. The producers are actively looking for studios and financiers. The historic film will bring to light a courageous chapter from the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film will reportedly be on of the biggest and most expensive films of Indian Cinema. Shahid has been an amazing actor and he can fit into any role which is why he was the first choice for this movie.

Talking about Shahid's upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya the film is based on the love story between a human and a robot. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Aryan, while Kriti is portraying the character of the robot Sifra.

The movie is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and is the first collaboration between Shahid and Kriti.