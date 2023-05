When you bump into your exes, it could be awkward, but this doesn’t happen with everyone. The classic example here is Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is very cordial with her ex Shahid and vice versa; in fact, they share a hood hind even today, and just before being married to Mira Rajput, Shahid told Bebo about Mira to her. Kareena revealed in one of her interactions that when she and Shahid were performing at Femina, he happened to reveal it to her about Mira: "Both of us were performing at a Femina event. We chatted. So he actually told me about getting married before he told the media. I’m very happy for him. He’s doing very well professionally. I haven’t seen Haider yet, but my sister saw it and loved it. And I can vouch for marriage being cool. I’d just like to wish him well." Also Read - When Kareena Kapoor admitted she chased Shahid Kapoor to be in a relationship with him [Watch old video]

When Shahid Kapoor bumped into pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan and this is what he had to say. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Bhumika Chawla opens up on being replaced in Jab We Met

Shahid, in fact, bumped into Bebo when she was expecting her first child, Taimur, and he mentioned how happy he was to see her fully pregnant and only wished all the best for her. In fact, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor also set new records by working together in 's . Shahid and Bebo too worked in Udta Punjab, but they didn't share the screen. However, it was Farzi actor who recommended Kareena's name for Udta Punjab. Shahid and Kareena today are happily married in their lives, and they both have kids and are immensely in love with their partners, respectively. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor posing with young Arijit Singh in THIS old photo is a perfect throwback on Kesariya singer's birthday [VIEW HERE]

Well, fans are still in hope that one day Kareena and Shahid might collaborate on a film together, as they created fireworks together at the box office, and is one classic example. Meanwhile both Kareena and Shahid are doing exceptionally well in their careers, Shahid is enjoying the success of his debut on OTT with Farzi, while Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently finished her OTT debut Suspect X devotion by Sujoy Ghosh.