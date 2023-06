Shahid Kapoor is once again facing the wrath from the certain sections of people on social media who have made up their mind to only wrongly judge him for anything and everything he says, after he faced massive criticism for his 'fixing mess' statement when asked about marriage with Mira Rajput, his latest statement over expressing shock at Alia Bhatt becoming a mother is being scrutinised by netizens, there are many Reddit users who are slamming the actor for saying he cannot believe Alia is a mother. Also Read - Bloody Daddy star Shahid Kapoor reveals the name of his son’s favourite cricketer

Alia who became mother at 29 is a good buddy of Shahid and they have worked together in two films, in an interview the Bloody Daddy star was asked about Alia and she embracing motherhood to which he said, " Alia is the inquisitive one, so I guess she will be asking the questions. We met recently, and it’s great to hang with her. Now that she’s a mother, I can’t believe she’s a mother. When I worked with her, she was 21. Sometimes, when you spend a lot of time with somebody and then you’ve not met, you still feel they are that only." You don’t feel so much has happened to them." Also Read - Bloody Daddy Movie Twitter Review: Shahid Kapoor hailed for his action debut; story and direction disappoints [Check Reactions]

And this statement of the actor was judged and slammed, and many Reddit users commented about it. One user asked," Wasn’t his wife actually 21 when they had a child? Weird that he thinks it’s too young". Another user said," When they married, Mira was 20 and Shahid was 34. Alia is only a year older than Mira". There are more such nasty comments for the actor, while his fans come in defence of him and write, "Maybe some people need to work on their comprehension skills if they find what he is saying problematic. Like seriously, it isn’t about age, it’s not time... "People change with time, but sometimes we think that other people are the same as before (which doesn’t happen)".

There are more such comments in the actor's support. Right now, the actor is awaiting the release of Bloody Daddy, and soon he will kickstart shooting for his next with .