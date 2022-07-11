Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are such couple goals. Ever since they got married a couple of years ago, they have been dishing out goals. While they are known for their unfiltered and mushy PDA moments online, they are also known for hilariously trolling or roasting each other as man and wife. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's playful banter on social media have always entertained everyone. And that's what they continue to do even today. Shahid's comment on Mira's bathroom selfie is going viral. Also Read - From Ranbir Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor: Then and now pictures of Bollywood celebs who have allegedly gone under the knife will leave you SHOCKED

Mira Rajput flaunts her makeup skills

It so happened that Mira Rajput, who is an influencer these days, shared a selfie online after she did her own make-up. Mira had been feeling proud that she was able to achieve her desired look. She also revealed the secret to her amazing make-up, saying, "#nofilter makeup by me switched up products after years and I'm loving them! Let me know what you guys thin." It was natural of Mira to flaunt her make-up skills. However, Shahid Kapoor being the goofball of a husband that he is, trolled hilariously trolled her in the comments.

Shahid Kapoor trolls Mira for her bathroom selfie

Shahid dropped a comment on Mira's post and it looks a lot like a message he wanted to slide into someone's inbox rather than a comment. The Jersey and actor trolled her saying she didn't even wait to leave the bathroom to click a selfie. Shahid wrote, "She so happy she didn't even wait to leave the bathroom," and dropped a laughing emoticon. Shahid's comment left everyone in splits. However, Mira had a question for him. She asked if the message was for . "@shahidkapoor was this a DM to Ishaan that you posted in the comments by mistake @ishaankhatter." Check out the comments here:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 on the 7th of July. They have two kids together, a daughter, Misha and a son, Zain.