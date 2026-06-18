Shahid Kapoor vs Kriti Sanon: Ahead of Cocktail 2, know whose films delivered bigger Box Office WINS

Ahead of Cocktail 2, here's a look at Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's last five films and their box office performance. Find out who delivered more hits and holds the stronger recent track record.

With Cocktail 2 releasing on June 19, the spotlight is naturally falling on its lead pair, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Both are talented, popular and have enjoyed successful careers, but when you look at their recent theatrical performances, an interesting picture emerges. One has delivered occasional big wins mixed with disappointments, while the other has shown more consistent commercial momentum in the last few years.

Shahid Kapoor's box office track record

Shahid Kapoor’s journey has been full of highs and lows. His most solid recent film was Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) and honestly it landed like a pleasant little surprise, with a worldwide total that went past Rs 130 crore. It proved that Shahid still has solid pull, with city crowds and younger viewers too, but only when the content is spot on. Still, a lot of his other releases didn’t do the same thing. Jersey (2022) got a lot of critical praise for his acting, but it didn’t really convert at the box office, ending up around Rs 27 crore net. Bloody Daddy, meanwhile, skipped theatres completely and jumped straight to OTT, while projects like Bull and O Romeo just didn’t really make a dent or any major impact. So overall, Shahid’s recent run at the box office feels a bit uneven, brilliant when it clicks but off rhythm otherwise.

Kriti Sanon's box office journey

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, appears to be riding a stronger wave commercially. Her 2024 film Crew became one of the biggest female-led successes of the year, crossing Rs 150 crore worldwide. She followed it up with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, another hit that highlighted her easy chemistry with Shahid. Even Adipurush (2023), despite mixed reviews, managed massive global numbers, going past Rs 350 crore. While Ganapath (2023) didn’t work, Kriti quickly bounced back. Her dual-role performance in Do Patti was appreciated, though it released directly on OTT. Kriti has clearly been part of more consistent commercial successes in recent times.

Kriti vs Shahid box office comparison

If we strictly compare their last five theatrical releases, Kriti currently holds the stronger scorecard. She has been involved in multiple films that crossed the Rs 100-150 crore mark, while Shahid has fewer such big wins in the same period. That said, Shahid is still considered one of Bollywood’s finest actors with unmatched screen presence, while Kriti has steadily grown into a reliable and bankable leading lady.

Can Cocktail 2 make an impact at the box office?

Cocktail 2 now becomes crucial for both. A successful run could help Shahid regain his consistency and give Kriti the kind of lead-driven blockbuster she’s been chasing. Whether the film becomes a hit or not, their fresh pairing has already sparked enough curiosity. The coming weeks will show if this collaboration narrows the gap or widens it further at the box office.

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