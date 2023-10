There is often a debate that hits the internet about whether movies or web series inspire pipes in real life. Well, yes, to a huge extent, and this latest incident is one classic example of how Shahid Kapoor starrer inspired the men in Mumbai to commit this crime, and it is highly concerning and alarming. As per reports, taking inspiration from Farzi, a graphic designer in Mumbai was arrested after he allegedly produced and tied to sell 1000 counterfeit garba passes in the city in an attempt to earn Rs 30 lakh. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor confirms Farzi 2 with Vijay Sethupathi, talks about playing Virat Kohli on screen

The report further states that local police arrested men named Karan Shah, Kavish Patil, Darshan Gohil, and Parvesh Nevrekar on Sunday for their involvement in the scheme of making fake passes for the Durgadevi Navratra Utsav Samiti event in Borivali, Mumbai. The original price range of the tickets was between 3000 and 3800, and Karan Shah, who was the man behind this scheme, made fake passes worth 2600 rupees. Also Read - Did Shahid Kapoor indirectly refer to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone as 'insecure couple'? Actress' fans slam him

After being arrested, Karan Shah admitted to being inspired by Shahid Kapoor's Farzi in his investigation. " During interrogation, Shah admitted that he was inspired by Shahid Kapoor’s web series Farzi to make fake passes of the event and earn quick money". Also Read - Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani perform together at an event in Doha, fans want them together in a movie

Trending Now

Indeed, this is shocking, and how? Earlier, Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster film Kabir Singh was called problematic as there were many men who felt he did the right thing with Preeti and that his obsession and possessiveness for her were right. Sometimes actors take on roles that are a big red flag, and the audience should know where to draw the line when it comes to taking inspiration.

Meanwhile Shahid Kapoor had defend his character from Kabir Singh and had said, " This word, misogyny was often used for the film. Misogyny, I think, means prejudice towards women. But Kabir Singh had a problem with everyone. He had a problem with his father, his brother, he abuses everyone. He has a problem with his friends, his principal… just everyone. How does he have a problem towards women? I felt he was behaving badly with everyone". While there were few from the industry also slammed Kabir Singh, and one of them was singer Sona Mohapatra.