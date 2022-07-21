The box office game has become very interesting. While South Indian films like RRR, KGF 2 and more have done enormously well at the box office, only a handful of Bollywood films have managed to taste success in the post-pandemic era. Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey could not do well at the box office. The film which is a remake of a South film with the same name starring Nani could not set the cash registers ringing and got enrolled in the list of big flops of 2022. Now, producer Dil Raju has spoken about the same. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: After Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda; Karan Johar to get THESE South stars on the chat show?

Dil Raju speaks about Jersey loss

In an interview, Dil Raju stated that they were expecting a big profit out of Jersey. But that was before the pandemic hit. The makers were expecting at least Rs 30 crore in profit. But all thanks to the COVID-19 situation in India, their expectations went lower and lower by the day. In the end, they suffered a loss but a minor one. As reported by english.tupaki.com, he said, "we expected a table profit of around 30 crores. Then the pandemic happened and we thought that a profit of 20 crores will be enough. It got reduced to 10 crores later and we thought that it would be okay if he get the investment back at one point in time. It was a flop in theatres but we escaped with a minor loss of 3-4 crores."

received a mixed reaction from netizens for his performance in Jersey. While some hailed his acting chops many compared him to OG Nani. In all, he received positive reviews from all.

Jersey is special for Shahid Kapoor

The actor in one of his posts had also mentioned that the film is special for him as he stars with his father in it. Check out his post below:

Shahid Kapoor's next film

