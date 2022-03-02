Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur is getting married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank today

The wedding bells are ringing in the Kapur family as and 's daughter and 's sister Sanah Kapur is all set to tie the knot with and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank today. The respective families have reached Mahabaleshwar where the wedding will take place. The sangeet and mehendi ceremonies have already taken place on Monday. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha’s viral pic sparks wedding rumours, Shibani Dandekar’s bloated tummy pic makes fans wonder if she’s pregnant and more

According to Pinkvilla, Sanah and Mayank have known each other for a long time and had gotten engaged a while back. Glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities have surfaced online. and 's son and actor have shared a few pictures and videos from their sangeet night. The couple were welcomed with traditional dhol. In the video, Sanah was seen wearing a pink dress while Mayank looked dapper in brown suit.

"The wedding is happening in Mahabaleshwar and the family has already reached the venue. While the mehendi and sangeet functions are happening today, the wedding is scheduled for tomorrow. It's an intimate ceremony, which they have been planning for a while," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Take a look.

Sanah Kapur made her Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor and starrer , directed by . The movie also featured Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role.