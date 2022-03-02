Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur is getting married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank today

Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's daughter Sanah and Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa's son Mayank have known each other for a long time and had gotten engaged a while back. They are all set to tie the knot today.