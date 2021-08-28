Bollywood star 's wife Mira Kapoor recently graced the cover of Vogue magazine and her glamorous and classy avatar has just made our heats skip a beat. Known for her stylish and fashionable statements, the gorgeous mommy of two kids donned a cropped top with cycling shorts and a monogram shirt. She flaunted a mini Louis Vuitton Cappucine mini bag, which costs around Rs 3.11 lakhs. Her all-black avatar garnered praises from fans as netizens commented that they are amazed with her looks and can't believe that she is a mother of two kids. Also Read - From Pawan Kalyan's Thammudu to Mahesh Babu's Okkadu: Tollywood sports dramas that struck a chord with the audience

During her interview with magazine, Mira revealed that Shahid has more bags than her and said, "Shahid has more bags than I do! He has a refined fashion sensibility and a keen eye, so he's always buying these really interesting pieces." The duo recently celebrated daughter Misha's fifth birthday. Sharing the pics on Instagram, she wrote, "Our life began to play technicolour when you were born my darling Misha. Keep shining, be happy and reach for the stars and rainbows. You are the light of our lives sweetheart. The Lord's grace in abundance and love forever. Mumma and Pappa."

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Jersey, which is the remake of a Telugu movie of the same name. Tt is directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri (who also directed the original one) and produced by , Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The film also features and in key roles. The original film starred Nani, and Shradhha Srinath in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on November 5 during the Diwali weekend but looking at the current scenario, it might get pushed at the box office.