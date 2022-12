Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never fail to dish out couple goals with their mushy pictures. Apart from Shahid, Mira also shares a great bond with her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter and they are often seen goofying around. This time, Mira was seen slapping Ishaan right across his face and let us tell you why. Also Read - Mira Rajput finds 'star wife' and 'star kids' terms derogatory, wants them banned: Nobody says star husband

On Sunday, Shahid shared a video on Instagram where he was seen provoking Ishaan to deal with Mira saying, 'Usne teri mardangi ko lalkara hai.' Ishaan gets convinced and walks up to Mira who then slaps him hard before saying, 'Mai tumhari shakal bhi nahi dekhna chahti, go to hell.'

The trio recreated a scene from Dil Chahta Hai where Saif's character's girlfriend breaks up with him. The moment Mira slaps Ishaan, they burst out laughing and then the video shows a series of their goofy pictures with Dil Chahta Dil track playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

A couple of weeks ago, Mira had wished Ishaan in the most hilarious way possible by revealing the actor's secret. She had taken to Instagram posted an image of herself which shows her in the company of her husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter who can seen photobombing the couple as he makes a running pose and grins.

Mira wrote in the caption, "We have two kids that sleep in their own beds but one, who refuses to get out of ours. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter you know we love you tons (heart emoji) #everyonesfavourite."

Ishaan and Shahid have acquired their acting prowess from their parents. These brothers are well-known for their close bond and special place in the industry. Due to their strong friendship, this pair is possibly the most well-loved on the list. Shahid has made clear time and time again how much he values and adores his half-brother Ishaan.