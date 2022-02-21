's wife and kids, Mira Rajput, and Zain Kapoor were snapped at the airport today. The three of them seemed to like returning from a weekend getaway or a vacation. Shahid wasn't there, the handsome hunk might be busy with his next project. Misha was as stylish as ever in a blue crop top and black trousers. Misha was seen in an all-black co-ord set whereas Zain was seen in a blue co-ord set. Mira was seen holding hands and guiding them to their car. Mira's conduct with Misha and Zain has won the hearts of the netizens. They have been showering praises on the three of them. Check out the video here: Also Read - The Family Man 3: Manoj Bajpayee starrer expected to roll by end of 2022; casting to begin soon

And in case you missed it, Mira is twinning with both Misha and Zain in a way. The mother-son-daughter trio looked too cute together. Fans have been praising Mira and have been expressing their surprise at seeing how much Zain and Misha have grown up. Netizens have noted that Zain is growing faster. "The boy is growing fast than Misha! Misha is growing a little slow," one fan commented. "Iska beta toh bahot lamba hai age ke according," another on wrote. "ye itna jaldi bade hogaye,' yet another netizen commented. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Old video of Shahid Kapoor's ordeal on being exploited for not saying 'NO' goes viral – watch

Though Shahid is missing, the actor tries his best to maintain his work-life balance. In an interview with ETimes, the Jersey actor said that he tries to pick projects that would make his kids proud. He said, "Once you are married and have kids, you realise that, that is where life begins. Everything just converges. There is a thrust, focus and clarity in every sphere of life. I have felt that shift and I am grateful for it."

Shahid and Mira welcomed Misha Kapoor on 26 August 2016 and Zain Kapoor on 5th September 2018.