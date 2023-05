Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is the softest target on the internet ever since she made the remark that her kids are not puppies and she cannot leave them home and go to work or otherwise, and many felt that she was taking a dig at Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had that baby delivered, Taimur, and was back to work within one month or so. It’s been ages since Mira’s interview, but still, it’s fresh on netizens minds, and last night, when the star wife was clicked by the shutterbugs, she was seen making an excuse for not being clicked more by them, saying that her kids have to go to school tomorrow and she has to leave early. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor told Kareena Kapoor Khan first about his marriage with Mira Rajput, despite their separation, here's why

Watch the video of Mira Rajput being trolled for saying my kids have to go to school during summer vacation.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was trolled for making an excuse for not getting clicked by the paparazzi, saying that her kids have to go to school in the morning and she has to leave early. She gets reminded by the netizens that summer vacation is going on. One user commented, "Abe yar mtlb kuch Bhi vacations chalu hai pagal banna rahi ho". Another user said, " apki sirf etni pechan hain ki aap Shahid Kapoor ki wife hain....varna apne dum par aap kuch nhe hain....". One more user said, " Jahan tak muje pata hai filhal pure india me summer holiday's chalra hai phr ye konse school bhej rahi hai apne bachon ko..? Celebs k bache hai kbhi bhi school ja skte hai".

While this statement of Mira was highly judged and scrutinised by the netizens, they have analysed and called her a liar for saying that her kids have to go to school as many claim that summer vacation is on, and what was the need to tell a lie? Indeed, Mira made a faux pas, but there are certain schools that are open for extracurricular activities, and judging Mira is definitely unfair. Mira Rajput is one of the most celebrated star wives, and she is Shahid Kapoor's biggest strength and his lucky mascot.