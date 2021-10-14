It was recently that along with his family zoomed off to Maldives for a mini vacation. We had spotted the actor, wife Mira Rajput and their two children at the Mumbai airport. Now, we are being treated with pictures from their cool vacation. Thank god to social media for that! Taking to her Instagram account, Mira shared some mirror selfies and they are just gorgeous. Also Read - From swanky apartments to expensive cars: Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput's net worth and most expensive possessions will blow your mind

In the pictures we see her in a strappy dress posing in front of the mirror. Hair nicely done in a sleek ponytail, Mira looks fabulous to a T. And of course, given that they are in Maldives, a bit of tanning is expected. Mira does not seem to be quite affected with the tan, rather she is loving it. She shared the pictures with the caption, "Till the tan is flattering." Also Read - After Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jeh, netizens go ga-ga over Shahid Kapoor's son Zain's voice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

On Insta stories, Shahid also shared a video from the pool giving us a glimpse of the magnificent view of the sea from his room. Mira Rajput also shared stunning visuals on her Insta stories. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor’s wifey Mira Rajput is a BTS fan and we got proof

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has Jersey coming up next. The actor will be seen in a role of a cricketer. The film will be ending this year as it will release on December 31, 2021. Recently, Shahid had spoken about the same and said, "God has been kind. I am fortunate to be an actor. It was a far off dream. Ambition is to do justice to every opportunity and every character I play. Dil se kaam karna hai (I want to work wholeheartedly). That’s it."