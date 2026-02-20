'Shahid you do this best': Hrithik Roshan RAVES about O Romeo, calls its quirkiness a...

Hrithik stated on X (previously Twitter) that the film's quirkiness eventually wins you over. He went on to say that Shahid is a master of this genre and encouraged viewers to see the film in theatres.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is gushing about Vishal Bhardwaj's mafia thriller O'Romeo, which starred Triptii Dimri and Shahid Kapoor. Hrithik recently tweeted his positive opinion of the movie, praising Shahid's exceptional performance in particular and expressing how much he liked the experience. On Friday, Hrithik stated on X (previously Twitter) that the film's quirkiness eventually wins you over. He went on to say that Shahid is a master of this genre and encouraged viewers to see the film in theatres, praising an action scene that featured "running in circles" as particularly outstanding.

What did Hrithik say about O Romeo?

Hrithik wrote, "The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant."

The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 20, 2026

Vishal Bhardwaj calls O Romeo as one of his...

Vishal Bhardwaj called O'Romeo one of his most successful movies in a PTI interview. Despite conflicting reviews, he expressed satisfaction in the production and stated that he fully supports the movie and is optimistic about its box office performance.

“This is going to be one of my most successful films. I need to say this to break the hearts of critics who panned the film. No matter what they felt, this is going to be the most successful film of my life. I am so proud of this film. I am not ashamed of it at all. I am so happy. I am so proud of the violence-and-love story I’ve created," Vishal told PTI.

