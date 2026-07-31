Shahneel Gill in The Traitors 2: All about Shubman Gill’s sister’s career, net worth, education, and relationships

Discover all about The Traitors 2 contestant Shahneel Gill, cricketer Shubman Gill's sister. Explore all about her career, net worth, education, and relationships here.

Shahneel Gill in The Traitors 2: All about Shubman Gill’s sister

Shahneel Gill in The Traitors 2: Karan Johar’s beloved reality show, The Traitors, is back for a brand-new season. Among the celebrities and influencers that you will get to see as contestants will be Shahneel Gill, cricketer Shubman Gill’s sister. Shahneel was introduced as a contestant for The Traitors 2 during the grand launch of this reality show on July 30, 2026.

With Shahneel’s entry in Karan Johar’s reality show, this is her first time making a public debut for a show. Fans are used to seeing Shahneel on social media and cricket stadiums, cheering her brother on. With her entry in The Traitors 2, people are excited to see a new side of her. Let’s dive in to find out more about The Traitors 2 contestant Shahneel Gill, cricketer Shubman Gill’s sister.

Shahneel Gill in The Traitors 2

With the grand launch for Karan Johar’s popular reality show, The Traitors 2, fans have been excited to see how this season unfolds. Cricketer Shubman Gill’s sister, Shahneel Gill, is taking part in this reality show, and people are eager to see who she is a person in her reality show debut.

During The Traitors 2 launch event, Shahneel’s bold statement caught everyone's attention. In the viral clip, Shahneel said, “My name is Gill, and I know how to kill.” With this confident introduction, fans were happy to see a new side of Shubman Gill's sister.

This is the second time this year that a cricketer's family member has entered a reality show. A few months ago, Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta Iyer, appeared as a contestant on Lock Upp 2 on Netflix.

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