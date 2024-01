Shaitaan Awakens! Get ready to be at the edge of your seats, petrified, as actors Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika are coming with an edge-of-the-seat supernatural thriller. The film is said to be based on the world of Indian black magic. It's a gripping tale that will take you on a sinister journey with elements of Indian black magic. The film now has a release date, and we couldn't be more excited. Also Read - Pushpa 2, Singham Again and more: Bollywood to rule box office in 2024 with sequels

Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's new film to release on THIS date

The buzz around Shaitaan is quite high as Entertainment industry especially Bollywood has not made much films on the subject of Indian black magic. However the way Shaitaan has been written viewers are definitely in store for a huge surprise. The movie will take you back in a way that no one would have expected. The film recently got a release date. Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's horror thriller will release on March 8, 2024. Ajay Devgn himself took to his respective social media and announced the release date of the movie. Check out the post below.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. It is set to theatrically release on 8th March 2024.

Apart from Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn is currently shooting for Singham Again where he will be reprising the role of police officer Bajirao Singham. The Rohit Shetty directorial also features actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and others in pivotal roles.