Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn will soon be coming to the theatre screens shedding light on the dark world of black magic. Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, and others, will release on 8th March 2024. The movie emphasizes on black magic and how gruesome it can be. Ajay recently opened up about having his encounter with supernatural powers. The actor also shares that he indeed has experience with black magic. Also Read - Bollywood's perfect superhero casting: Junaid Khan to Ajay Devgn : A cinematic dream team

Ajay Devgn shares his paranormal experience

Ajay Devgn shares that since Bhoot, he wanted to be a part of the horror supernatural thriller genre. However, due to a lack of good scripts, he wasn't able to star in the specific genre of films. With Shaitaan, certainly, his wish has finally come true. Ajay, on experiencing paranormal activities, shares that he has faced many supernatural cases. The actor said that in the first 10-12 years of his career when he used to have outdoor shoots, he faced many paranormal activities. Also Read - Shaitaan Trailer Launch: R Madhavan calls Ajay Devgn the OG Singham of Bollywood – here's why

Shedding light on the world of black magic, Ajay Devgn, at the trailer launch of Shaitaan shares that he has also experienced black magic. He states that while he is not sure how many of his experiences are real and how many are just in his mind, he has rarely met anyone who does not believe in the existence of black magic.

At the same trailer launch, R. Madhavan also praised Ajay's generosity as a professional. Madhavan shared that Ajay is one person who is always more worried about the film rather than his character or his screen space. Madhavan said that he was surprised to know that the film is titled Shaitaan as he is the one portraying the evil character. The actor mentioned that Ajay could have easily changed the title to highlight his own character more, but instead, he chose to follow what works best for the film.

Shaitaan is the remake of the Gujarati film Vash. It is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Ajay Devgn and Kumar Mangat. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and the audience was blown away by the trailer itself. Many social media users stated that after a long time, Bollywood seems to have successfully managed to deliver an authentic horror supernatural thriller.