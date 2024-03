Marking her Hindi film debut with the highly anticipated supernatural thriller, Shaitaan, Janki Bodiwala steps into the Bollywood industry with a bang. Portraying the character of Janvi, the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Jyotika in the film, Janki expresses her excitement and gratitude for this incredible opportunity. She mentions that the mix of excitement, nerves, and responsibility to deliver her best performance has been a thrilling experience for her. Also Read - Shaitaan Box Office Prediction: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's movie to open in double digits? Brisk advance sales leave fans excited

Learning from Legends

Working alongside renowned actors like Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan has been a dream come true for Janki. She acknowledges the invaluable experience of collaborating with such talented individuals. Janki expresses her gratitude towards these superstars for not only elevating her performance but also imparting valuable lessons about the craft of acting. She considers herself fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with such esteemed personalities.

The Journey of Shaitaan

Shaitaan, a gripping tale directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by industry stalwarts like Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, promises to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride. The intriguing and intense trailer has already captured the attention of viewers, setting high expectations for the film's release on 8th March 2024. The storyline follows Kabir and his family as a seemingly harmless encounter turns their weekend retreat into a nightmare.

Collaborative Efforts

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is a result of collaborative efforts by talented individuals in the industry. The producers, Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, have brought together a stellar cast and crew to create a cinematic masterpiece. With Janki Bodiwala's promising debut and the presence of seasoned actors, the film is poised to make a mark in the world of Hindi cinema.

A Glimpse into the Future

As Janki Bodiwala embarks on her Bollywood journey with Shaitaan, audiences eagerly await to witness her talent and potential on the big screen. With the guidance of industry veterans and her dedication to the craft, Janki's debut in Hindi cinema is a promising start to what seems to be a bright future ahead.