The screening of Shaitaan happened today in the suburbs. Along with the main cast, some Bollywood celebs also came to watch the movie. Gauahar Khan was one of the guests. She walked in looking gorgeous in a red maxi dress teamed with a black handbag from YSL. She left her hair open and sported her fave red lipstick. Now, we do not know what the paps told Gauahar Khan but she was upset. She told them that they should learn how to talk. We know that Gauahar Khan is someone who values her self-respect over everything. In fact, there are many who feel that paps tend to talk too casually with celebs.

Take a look at the video of Gauahar Khan schooling the paps

Gauahar Khan's schooling of the paps has got mixed reactions from netizens. Some felt that she is right. Indian paparazzi while being entertaining does forget the concept of boundaries. A person commented, "Good someone has said that...paps really bohot battameez ho jate hain bohot logo ke saat," while another one stated, "Thank godd someone said it to these papz they deserve this."

Netizens remind her of how humble Rihanna was

While many did not know who Rihanna was, the global singer's video with the paps at Jamnagar airport melted hearts. She did not refuse when the paparazzi wanted to click a picture with her. Rihanna and her husband ASAP Rocky were in India for two days before they flew down to Europe. Everyone was amazed to see how humble she was.

Gauahar Khan was the host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 with Rithvik Dhanjani. She is back to work after the birth of her son. Rihanna was in India for the pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.