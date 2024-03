Bollywood actor Vindu Dara Singh recently recalled how he and Ajay Devgn were arrested by the police during Holi many years ago. The actor explained that Ajay and his group of friends went to buy some drinks and they drove to a liquor store to buy them. But, all of them got into trouble when the police stopped them as he found weapons in the boot of their car. Yes, you read that right! Vindu tried explaining to the cops that those weapons were props for a film that Ajay’s father, action director Veeru Devgan was working on. But, the police took them to the police station. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Shaitaan OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika's horror flick

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vindu said that they were in college when Ajay was driving the jeep. The friends went to Bandra and while going to Carter Road they felt like drinking beer. They all got down and went inside the wine shop. The police were looking at them and as they came out, cops asked them whose jeep was it. He gave every detail to the police about themselves and the jeep. However, the police found swords and hockey equipment inside the jeep which left cops suspicious.

Within no time, the police arrested all of them. The cops even asked them to call Randhawa's son to the station, who was a wrestler. Vindu then revealed that they called Randhawa's son and upon his arrival, the police got to know that they were telling the truth. The cops then released Vindu, Ajay and others.

On the work front, Ajay is currently seen in Shaitaan, which is a horror film. The film stars R Madhavan and Jyothika in the main roles. Shaitaan was released on March 8 in the theatres and has been receiving praise for the perfect storyline and plot.