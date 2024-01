Get ready to enter the world of Shaitaan. Ajay Devgn just dropped the teaser of his next supernatural thriller and boy it’s intriguing and how. The moment the teaser starts it will keep you hooked on the screen and asking for more as it gives you an adrenaline rush. Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan’s presence in the teaser of Shaitaan shows that the movie is going insane. Fans are raving about the teaser and are calling it mind-blowing and how. The highlight of the teaser is R Madhvan's sinister laugh that will instantly give you goosebumps. Also Read - Devil vs Societal Evil: Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, Madhavan and other horror movies with important social messages

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ahead of Shaitaan teaser release, here's why fans are calling Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's horror film a blockbuster

Watch the teaser of Shaitaan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Just take a look on that guyss because This is looking really awesome I suggest everyone too much to watch this do not think more#ShaitaanTeaserpic.twitter.com/AVvnOC0eiB — Aadhya Gupta (@AlexJoh93) January 25, 2024

The intricate details and creativity displayed in the visuals are commendable.#ShaitaanTeaserpic.twitter.com/Xtj9aFm7s9 — civi (@civi892734) January 25, 2024

All of you should not cancel this movie, friends, please watch it at any cost with your friends.#ShaitaanTeaserpic.twitter.com/8HTVrzpTQy — sonali,19 (@sonali2021140) January 25, 2024

Shaitaan is directed by Vikas Bahl This film promises to be a genre-defining, edge-of-the-seat experience that will keep the audiences glued to the screen. While the teaser takes you into the world of Shaitaan, R Madhavan’s sinister smile at the end will surely give you the chills. The film will take you through a gripping journey that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic. The fans are excited for Shaitaan as after a long time the supernatural thriller is making space in theatres and it is definitely going to be worth it. Also Read - Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's new horror thriller movie on black magic gets a release date