Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Jyothika unveiled the trailer of their upcoming film Shaitaan today at an event held in Mumbai. The trailer has already received thumbs up from social media users who are beaming with joy that Bollywood has finally made an apt foray into the genre of horror supernatural series. During the same event, actor Ajay Devgn revealed that he has always been drawn to films that incorporate horror and thriller elements; however, he had been unable to pursue such projects. He went on to explain the reason behind this desire. Also Read - Shaitaan Trailer Launch: R Madhavan calls Ajay Devgn the OG Singham of Bollywood – here's why

Ajay Devgn reveals why it took him so long to do a supernatural horror film after Bhoot

Ajay Devgn, at the trailer launch of Shaitaan, stated that the horror genre and supernatural thriller genre have always thrived in Bollywood. He mentioned that in the earlier days, the Ramsay brothers were known for making films in such genres, and regardless of whether the film featured big or small actors, it usually found success amongst the viewers. Ajay then revealed that after receiving tremendous acclaim for his 2003 horror thriller film Bhoot, he wanted to do more films in the same genre. However, he was never offered any exciting projects of the specific genre. Finally, after 20 years, with Shaitaan, he once again got the opportunity to be a part of a supernatural horror thriller film, and he is glad about it. Check out the video below. Also Read - Shaitaan: R Madhavan's new poster as Shaitaan will give you sleepless nights

The trailer of Shaitaan depicts the story of Kabir (Ajay Devgn) and his family, and how their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger (R. Madhavan) into their house. As the clock ticks, the family is forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic. Ajay Devgn once again excels in the role of a helpless family man who needs to protect his family and save their lives at any cost. Certainly, the biggest highlight of the trailer has been R. Madhavan. He is the one essaying the character of Shaitaan, and going by his performance glimpses from the film, it seems Madhavan is all set to scare everyone after years of making people fall in love with him.