Shaitaan Trailer Launch: The trailer starring Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan was released a few hours ago, and it has hooked everyone to their screens. The Shaitaan trailer has certainly surpassed everyone's expectations with its thrill, twists, suspense elements, and of course, R. Madhavan himself. However, one more thing that happened at the trailer launch event of the same film has captivated audiences' hearts with warmth and smiles. During the trailer launch event, the way R. Madhavan praised Ajay for being a true artist has certainly raised many eyebrows about the actor's off-screen camaraderie. In fact, Madhavan stated how Ajay, in true sense, is the Singham of Bollywood.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

R Madhavan calls Ajay Devgn the OG Singham of Bollywood – here's why

The team of Shaitaan, including Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, and others, graced the trailer launch event held today in Mumbai. At the trailer launch, Madhavan mentioned that he never in his dreams thought that working with Ajay would be such a surreal experience. He stated that Ajay is, hands down, the Singham of Bollywood in every sense. Explaining his above statement, Madhavan mentioned how Ajay has been very secure and mature as an actor. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor recalled that the film was initially not titled Shaitaan.

However, when he came to know that the final title is Shaitaan, he was taken aback as he is the one who is playing Shaitaan and more or less the title depicts his character. Madhavan stated that since Ajay is the producer of the film, he could have easily molded the title as per his convenience, but he never even once interfered in such matters. Eventually, Madhavan praised that Ajay always looks at the larger picture, and for him, more than his character, the totality of the film matters. Check out the video below.

The trailer of Shaitaan has largely received thumbs up from the audience. The film takes the audience on a journey with Kabir (Ajay Devgn) and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger (R. Madhavan) into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic.