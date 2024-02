Shaitaan Trailer is out NOW! Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan are coming up with this movie called Shaitaan and it looks amazing. The film is a horror thriller with themes of black magic. R Madhavan plays the antagonist as was revealed in the poster starring the actor. Just a couple of minutes ago, the makers dropped the Shaitaan Trailer in a grand launch. Fans are mighty impressed with the amazing trailer. Check out the humungous response that the Shaitaan trailer is receiving below...

Shaitaan Trailer: R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn movie impresses

The trailer of Shaitaan begins with R Madhavan's character entering Ajay Devgn's rented place during their family vacation. We quickly learn that Madhavan is not the innocent man that he looks like. And then things take a dark turn and we learn that he has hypnotised Ajay's daughter. Janki Bodiwala plays Ajay and Jyothika's daughter, Janvi, in the movie. Jyothika plays a helpless mother who has to witness her daughter in the most vulnerable state. Madhavan reveals that he has no intentions of leaving the house without Janvi. Ajay and Jyothika have to race against time and protect their daughter and family.

Watch the Shaitaan Trailer video here:

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Netizens react to Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan Trailer

Fans are blown away by the horror thriller new movie's trailer cut. It has massively impressed them. R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn's powerpact performances in the trailer. Fans are claiming that Shaitaan will be a blockbuster movie just after the trailer. Not just Ajay and Madhavan but also Jyothika and Janki seem at par with their performances. The Shaitaan trailer is bound to give you goosebumps. Check out the reactions here:

Bawaal hai blockbuster confirm hai#ShaitaanTrailer — sachin 45 (@SachinW97) February 22, 2024

@ActorMadhavan as powerful as ever , @ajaydevgn as fantastic as ever, looking forward to watching this in cinema #ShaitaanTrailer — Vyk ? (@ConfYousedSoul) February 22, 2024

#ShaitaanTrailer is out now

What a fantastic trailer ? Confirm that it is One of the best movie in 2024 with horror, thriller and supernatural power

Ajay Devgan is back with Dhrishysm vibes

Congratulations #AjayDevgn fans from #ShahRukhKhan fans for a superhit movie pic.twitter.com/Q5otcQK54k — PRIYANSHU (@Priyanshu_Srkia) February 22, 2024

a good bolly horror film is coming after a while is it?! ??‍?️?#ShaitaanTrailer — ? (@that_south_girl) February 22, 2024

Last 40 second goosebumps confirm #ShaitaanTrailer — sachin 45 (@SachinW97) February 22, 2024

Looks interesting and promising !!?

This one gotta be a success at the box office

Can’t wait for it to release #ShaitaanTrailer #AjayDevgn

All the best to Ajay sir and his fans !!?? https://t.co/K3vxBfdL4P — Harsh Jain (@___iamhj___) February 22, 2024

I'm Seated for this Thriller Horror Masterpiece ❣️?

Had my Balls in my Hand !!! ??@ActorMadhavan @ajaydevgn have Lit up the screens ??#ShaitaanTrailer ? https://t.co/JqgEvgSkbH — SUNNIK DON CHAKRABARTY (@sunnikbabi1) February 22, 2024

Sud pass thru 100cr mark in 2nd week itself

Trailer surpasses d expectations actually #ShaitaanTrailer https://t.co/uFH0oshJmC — A Y A N (@VijayDinanath20) February 22, 2024

What a trailer #ShaitaanTrailer mind blowing, fabulous, fantastic, also acting of ajay devgn & R madhvan superb. Dil jeet liya sir @ajaydevgn . — Ram Tupare (@RamTupare) February 22, 2024

potential hit solid horror film always works at the box office #ShaitaanTrailer — Khalid (@BEINGKKHALID) February 22, 2024

Wow Finally something different from bollywood ?

This looks intriguing

I am already fed up of india pakistan and wahiyat action movies This looks proper entertainer #ShaitaanTrailer https://t.co/8hkjZMmoYz — ? (@Shubh__ad) February 22, 2024

#Shaitaan

Kya he trailer hain maza aa gaya dekh ke or Maddy na apne acting se mad kar diya maza aaega face off dekhna main Ajay vs maddy#ShaitaanTrailer #AjayDevgn #RMadhavan pic.twitter.com/hdDJabOaci — Harkirat Singh Reviews (@harkiratreviews) February 22, 2024

Watch the Shaitaan trailer launch video here:

Shaitaan movie details

Shaitaan is a remake of a Gujarati film called Vash. The OG film also starred Janki Bodiwala as the daughter who gets hypnotised. Vash was released in February 2023. The Hindi adaptation of Vash, Shaitaan, is directed by Queen helmer Vikas Bahl. Ajay also serves as the producer alongside Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Shaitaan is produced under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Jio Studios and Panorama Studios. Shaitaan is scheduled to release on 8th March 2024.