Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer Shaitaan trailer is here and it has certainly passed our expectations with leaps and bounds. Shaitaan, which also stars South actress Jyothika, is a supernatural thriller highlighting the world of black magic. The trailer is out and it has certainly raised many eyebrows. One of the major selling points of the film is, hands down, R. Madhavan's portrayal of the menacing character. Check out the video below. Also Read - Shaitaan: R Madhavan's new poster as Shaitaan will give you sleepless nights

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Singham Again: Rohit Shetty 'introduces' Arjun Kapoor as the menacing villain; shares a still with Ranveer Singh aka Simmba

Shaitaan Trailer: Check out the video below

The film takes the audience on a journey with Kabir (Ajay Devgn) and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger (R. Madhavan) into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic. Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood celebs and their weird phobias

Trending Now

The above trailer will certainly remind you why no Bollywood actor can match Ajay Devgn when it comes to portraying a character who is helpless yet willing to go to any extent to save his family. Just like in Drishyam, in Shaitaan too, Ajay excels in the role of a helpless father. However, we cannot take our eyes off R. Madhavan. It is almost impossible to believe that he is the same actor who played the iconic role of scientist Nambi Narayanan or everyone's favorite Maddy from Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. Viewers have also given thumbs up to the trailer, with most of them stating that after quite some time, Bollywood has managed to bring a spooky supernatural thriller that can certainly scare you and leave you with immense excitement.

To further pique audience excitement, team Shaitaan gathered today in Mumbai to launch the much-awaited trailer of the film. As expected, the trailer takes us on a rollercoaster ride of heart-thumping adrenaline moments, giving a glimpse into the world of Shaitaan.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. It is set to theatrically release on 8th March 2024.