Shakti Kapoor death hoax: Actor slams fake buzz, warns of legal action; VIRAL video reveals...

Shakti Kapoor death hoax: Read on to know what how the actor reacted to false reports.

Shakti Kapoor death hoax: Shakti Kapoor recently became a victim of a fake death rumour on social media. False news reports left his fans both worried and shocked. In response to the rumours, the veteran actor put out a video on Instagram and confirmed that he is healthy and doing fine. He showed no qualms in expressing anger over the fake reports and stressed on the fact that rumours should not be spread carelessly. He called the incident disturbing, and further revealed that he plans to take legal action against the people responsible for spreading the false news.

What was Shakti Kapoor's video about?

In a video that was shared on Instagram by Shakti Kapoor, he said, “Hello everyone, my death news is all fake. I am healthy, happy. please ignore it. I am going to complaint about it. But, this is not good. That's not good.” He further added, "I am going to file a cyber complaint about it because this is not good."

Shakti was spotted with Shraddha at hospital

Fans were left concerned earlier in January when Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was seen at Mumbai hospital with her father Shakti Kapoor. Netizens were quick to react on their visit after videos - of Shraddha Kapoor looking protective and concerned as she assisted her father - went viral. Fans were touched with the care she showed towards her father. The reason for their hospital visit wasn't revealed. In another video that went viral, Shraddha- who donned a casual look - was seen guiding Shakti Kapoor to their car. Both wore face masks, and she helped him sit before she noticed the paps.

The actress said ‘No, no’ through her gesture. She raised her finger and asked photographers not to record in a polite way. The hospital visit came after reports suggested that Shraddha Kapoor had injured herself while filming her upcoming project, Eetha, in November 2025 near Aundhewadi, Nashik. For the unversed, while shooting a Lavani sequence, she fractured her left foot.

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film update

The film has been directed by Laxman Utekar. It features Shraddha Kapoor essaying the role of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a legendary Lavani performer. Despite the injury, Shraddha fjoked with fans on November 23. She said, “Terminator ki tarah ghoom rahi hoon. Muscle tear hai. Theek ho jaayega. Bas thoda rest karna hai but I'll be absolutely fine.” No official announcement of Eetha has been made so far. But there is immense curiosity among fans about her next.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

