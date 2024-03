It is said that a new superhero movie based on Shaktimaan is in the making. Rumours are wild about the casting of Ranveer Singh in the titular role for the same. While there have been no confirmations about the same, there have been reports about the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor being taken into consideration for the same. Mukesh Khanna, who played the OG superhero in the TV show was quick to dismiss the actor for the role. And now, he has claimed several other Bollywood stars do not fit the bill either. Scroll down to know which celebs is he talking about.

BollywoodLife gets you the latest Entertainment News and Bollywood News updates at your fingertips. Make sure you follow us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Shaktimaan: Mukesh Khanna disapproves Ranveer Singh's casting; bashes him for his nude photoshoot

Mukesh Khanna opens up about other Bollywood celebs playing Shaktimaan

The veteran actor says that this is not the first time casting rumours of a film have surfaced on the internet. While in conversation with a YouTube channel called Digital Commentary, OG Shaktimaan aka Mukesh Khanna claimed that there have been other actors who are also rumoured to being cast as the superhero. Khanna says that any actor with a fixed image (already built image) is not appropriate for the job. "Neither Shah Rukh Khan, nor Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar or Tiger Shroff can become Shaktimaan," the actor claims, reports Indian Express. Also Read - Ranveer Singh ready to take on mantle of action hero; Don 3 and Shaktimaan promise to be treats for fans

Mukesh Khanna reasons that the aforementioned Bollywood celebs lack the face to be Shaktimaan. And it is because they have a certain kind of image in the industry. When asked who can play the role of Shaktimaan, Khanna reflected and said that Shaktimaan should be someone who can teach the kids. He feels there should be a new guy playing the role of the superhero. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas asks Om Raut to come to his room; fans claim this is superstar’s REAL reaction after reading the reviews

Shaktimaan in making

Khanna also shares that after the super run of the TV show, they were in talks with Star India to make a new show around the character but it unfortunately did not materialize. However, he says it is their loss and not his. The story is still in the developmental stage it seems as Mukesh says the conversation on the rights is still on. He adds that Shaktimaan is not like the Avengers or just another superhero, he is our mythology.

Watch this video of Ranveer and Deepika here:

On Monday, Mukesh Khanna felt the urge to react as rumours of Ranveer Singh being cast as Shaktimaan surfaced. Mukesh feels Ranveer is just not the right actor. He claimed, in a now-deleted video, that he has put his foot down.