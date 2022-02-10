is undoubtedly one of the most famous TV shows of the 90s and early 2000s. Veteran actor played the superhero in the show, and it was aired for eight years on DD National. In 2020, Khanna had revealed that he is planning to make Shaktimaan as a movie, and now, it has been officially announced. Sony Pictures will bring the Indian superhero, Shaktimaan, on the big screens. The studio took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Before Akshay Kumar, THESE 5 celebs had refused to attend the show

Along with an announcement video, Sony Pictures posted, "After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero! Sony Pictures International Productions is set to bring 'Shaktimaan' to the big screen, and will recreate the magic of the iconic superhero, to be headlined by one of India's superstars. We are excited to join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International. Get ready for #ShaktimaanMovie; more details coming soon. Are you excited?"

Well, the movie announcement has received mixed responses from netizens. An Instagram user commented on the post, "Wow I'm so excited for this movie." Another user wrote, "What the f**k it's happening." One more user commented, "Ab aayega Maja make a whole cinematic universe."

Shakitmaan will be a trilogy, and it is said that a superstar will be roped in to play Shaktimaan and one of the top filmmakers of the country will be helming the franchise. Everyone is eager to know which actor and director will be a part of Shaktimaan.

In 2020, Khanna had posted about it on Instagram, “Ab baat Duniya ko batane layak ho gai hai ki Shaktimaan Dobara अवतरित ho raha hai. Ji haan Shaktimaan ke Doston , Ab Officially ye bata raha hoon ki Main Shaktimaan 2 le kar aa raha hoon. Wo bhi TV channel ya OTT par naheen, balki Trilogy, 3 Films ke roop me Bade parde par. Details dheere dheere hum disclose karenge. Filhaal itna bata sakta hoon Ek bahut bade Production House ke saath maine haath milaya hai is Himalayan task ko dene ke liye. Kah sakta hoon, jo kuch Banega Wo Krish Ravan se bada hoga. Aur ye Shaktimaan ke liye jayez bhi hai.”