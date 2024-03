Popular actor Mukesh Khanna who is known for his work as the iconic superhero Shaktimaan sparked controversy with his disapproval of rumours with casting Ranveer Singh as the iconic hero. Yes, you read that right! The actor took to his social media and expressed his strong opinion on the casting speculation and also criticised Ranveer's recent photoshoot wherein he went nude. Also Read - Ranveer Singh ready to take on mantle of action hero; Don 3 and Shaktimaan promise to be treats for fans

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Mukesh also questioned Ranveer's suitability for the revered role. In the Instagram post, Mukesh addressed the rumours and that despite Ranveer's star power, he could never embody the essence of Shaktimaan. Mukesh even said that he is unfitting for a role like Shaktimaan. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas asks Om Raut to come to his room; fans claim this is superstar’s REAL reaction after reading the reviews

Take a look at Mukesh Khanna's post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna)

In the YouTube video, Khanna further added that he advises Ranveer to take up roles in other countries where nudity is prevalent. He said that countries like Finland, Spain and others where the actor can showcase his body. Mukesh said, 'Work in films where you will get to do a nude scene in every third scene'.

He even said that if Ranveer thinks he is smarter than everyone by showing his entire body, then avoid him. Khanna compared the character to a teacher and said that Sarva Shaktimaan is God. He even said that he told the producers, that your competition is not with Spider-Man, Batman, Captain Planet as Shaktimaan is not just a superhero, but a super teacher. He said that one should bag Shaktimaan's role so that when he speaks, people will listen.

Mukesh hinted at the meticulous casting process necessary to find the perfect actor who will play the role of Shaktimaan and emphasized on the character's significance.

As per reports, Shaktimaan will go on floors in May 2025 and the film will be directed by Basil Joseph.