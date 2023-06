We all grew up watching the mighty Shaktimaan save society. Starring Mukesh Khanna, Shaktimaan gave us India's first superhero who made everyone's childhood entertaining. Now, a trilogy is in the making around Shaktimaan. It was Mukesh Khanna who had made the announcement of the same on his YouTube channel. However, it seems that there has been a great delay in the making of the film. It was also rumoured that Ranveer Singh is going to be the lead in this one. Now, Mukesh Khanna has shared an update. Also Read - Dil Dhadakne Do completes 8 years: Here's why Ranveer Singh was the top choice to play Kabir for Zoya Akhtar

What's the budget of the movie?

On his YouTube channel Bheeshm, shared that the contract has been signed and it is being produced by Sony Pictures. He also revealed the budget of the film and it will leave you shocked. He said that the film is being made on par with International standards. He revealed, "One film would cost ₹200-300 crore and it will be made by Sony Pictures, the one, who made Spider-Man." He mentioned that initially it got delayed because of the pandemic. The film is expected to be directed by Basil Joseph.

Who will play Shaktimaan?

On who would play Shaktimaan or whether he would reprise the role, Mukesh Khanna said that he cannot reveal any details but he would definitely be a part of the film. In what capacity, he did not reveal. He also said that he is currently not allowed to make any appearances in Shaktimaan's get-up as the makers do not want any comparison. He further added, "But the film is coming, very soon there will be a final announcement, where you will know who will be in it, who will direct it. It is being made on an international level, as it deserves to be." is a part of it or not is yet to be known but fans are pretty excited with this update shared by Mukesh Khanna.

Shaktimaan was one of the most-viewed shows that ran till 2005. Kids and everybody else used to be glued to TV sets to watch the show on Doordarshan. Talking about Mukesh Khanna, he was also a part of another very successful show Mahabharat. He played the role of Bishma in the show.