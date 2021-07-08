'Shameless lady,' Kiara Advani faces netizens' WRATH for letting an elderly guard open her car door and salute her

It was probably just a bad day for when recently visited her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's house in Mumbai. The actress faced the wrath of the netizens after a video of an elderly guard opening her car door and saluting her made its way on social media. Also Read - SHOCKING! Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Mouni Roy – here's who these Bollywood beauties are secretly dating? [WATCH VIDEO]

In a video, Kiara was seen stepping out of her car when she arrived at Sidharth's house. She was seen wearing a white tank top and track pant. However, netizens were not pleased with Kiara having an elderly guard at her service. They slammed her left, right and center for letting the old man open the door of her car instead of doing herself. Also Read - RC15: Mega Power Star Ram Charan has an impromptu meet with Director Shankar and producer Dil Raju in Chennai – MAJOR UPDATE on the way

From calling Kiara a shameless lady to slamming her for being privileged, online users showed no mercy while trolling the actress, whatsoever. However, there were many people who defended Kiara by saying that the elderly man was just doing his job and if he didn't, he might lose his work. Some even suggested the trolls not to spend time on pointing out petty issues and concentrate on the real ones. Also Read - Kiara Advani and Rubina Dilaik add to the sultry weather by posting hot bikini pics

Meanwhile, Kiara recently celebrated two years of musical blockbuster starring in the lead. "June will always be the most special month for me! To the film that changed our lives forever. Major Missing #2YearsofKabirSingh," she had written.

Incidentally, Kiara's debut film Fugly was also a June released. The film released on June 13 in 2014. Importantly, Lust Stories, the OTT-released anthology that won her much acclaim had dropped on June 15 in 2018. Kiara's upcoming roster includes Shershaah, 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Mr Lele.