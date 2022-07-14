Bollywood actor will be seen in the film and is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie. Recently, the chocolate boy of Bollywood Ranbir answered a few quick questions and the film’s production house YRF dropped a fun video. In the recent interactive segment Ranbir answered questions while he was sitting with a bunch of puppies. The chocolate boy of Bollywood asked to name two contemporaries with whom he would like to go on a trip. Ranbir said that he would love to go on a trip with and . Also Read - Dunki: DOP Amit Roy moves on to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal after quitting Shah Rukh Khan starrer; reveals SRK's role in his exit

Ranbir also named director SS Rajamouli and revealed that he wished to do a film with him. He also said that he wanted to do a 's role in Pushpa. Ranbir was asked, “What is a role you wish you’d have done recently?" He replied, “A role that I wish I’d done recently would be Pushpa". The actor was also asked which Hollywood film he would love to be part of? Ranbir picked Gladiator and . Also Read - When Katrina Kaif got extremely angry with Ranbir Kapoor for his disrespectful behaviour against her

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in 's fantasy drama alongside .]

Shamshera will release on July 22 in theatres. Also Read - From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Weird habits of Bollywood actors that will make you cringe