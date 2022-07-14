Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the Shamshera film and is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie. Recently, the chocolate boy of Bollywood Ranbir answered a few quick questions and the film’s production house YRF dropped a fun video. In the recent interactive segment Ranbir answered questions while he was sitting with a bunch of puppies. The chocolate boy of Bollywood asked to name two contemporaries with whom he would like to go on a trip. Ranbir said that he would love to go on a trip with Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur. Also Read - Dunki: DOP Amit Roy moves on to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal after quitting Shah Rukh Khan starrer; reveals SRK's role in his exit
Ranbir also named director SS Rajamouli and revealed that he wished to do a film with him. He also said that he wanted to do a Allu Arjun's role in Pushpa. Ranbir was asked, "What is a role you wish you'd have done recently?" He replied, "A role that I wish I'd done recently would be Pushpa". The actor was also asked which Hollywood film he would love to be part of? Ranbir picked Gladiator and Braveheart.
On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama alongside Alia Bhatt.
Shamshera will release on July 22 in theatres.
